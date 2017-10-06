Authorities Claim to Have Pursued ‘a Thousand Leads’ in Las Vegas Shooting

Five days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history took place in Las Vegas, U.S. authorities state they have analyzed more than one thousand leads, but still lack motive for the crime committed by domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock.

In a press conference on Friday, Las Vegas Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said they have been pursued “a thousand leads” but have no clear reason as to why the 64-year-old would open fire on the crowds during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“To date we have run down well more than a thousand leads in this investigation,” McMahill said. “While some of it has helped create a better profile into the madness of the suspect, we do not still have a clear motive or reason why.”

McMahill reiterated that the U.S. authorities have found no link between the shooting and ISIS, who claimed responsibility for the attack a day after.

“We’re also aware, of course, that ISIS has repeatedly claimed responsibility, which today I can tell you that we have no known nexus to,” McMahill added. “All of the rumors about affiliation have not been helpful.”

Paddock, whom the state of Nevada deems a terrorist under statute NRS 202.4415, opened fire on a country music festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The 64-year-old killed 58 people, injuring more than 500 others.

According to The Independent, officials are urging the public to come forward if they have any information that might help them figure out the motive.

Investigators are currently looking at all aspects of the 64-year-old’s life, going back all the way to his birth to his death.

Police state if someone recalls even something slightly off about the shooter, the detail could be helpful in the investigation.