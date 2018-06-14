Newly Released Las Vegas Video Shows Chaos Among Officers, Public as Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting Unfolds

Newly released video from the night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas shows chaos ensuing among police and concert goers alike.

In the police bodycam footage shared by FOX News, law enforcement officials and festival attendees can be seen scrambling for safety from the hail of gunfire raining down.

Police can be seen getting a number of citizens out of the danger zone, while also attempting to figure out where the gunfire was coming from.

At one point, police and concert goers are shown helping an injured woman who was struck in the leg by a bullet.

They use a leather belt to create a makeshift tourniquet and then get her into an emergency vehicle that transports her to the hospital.

The suspected shooter turned out be 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who broke a window out in his Mandalay Bay resort and casino hotel room, opening fire on the festival attendees below. He then took his own life before he could be apprehended by police.

The shooting claimed the lives of 58 people, with another 851 treated for other injuries.

Country singer Jason Aldean was onstage performing when Paddock began shooting into the crowd, and he opened up about that fateful night in an interview with Storme Warren, the host of SiriusXM’s The Highway.

“I heard some crackling in my ear monitors and I didn’t know what it was,” Aldean recalled. “I didn’t know what it was. I just thought it was a speaker or a guitar amp. I heard it a second time and I was almost getting annoyed. I couldn’t sing over it and someone needed to fix it.”

“That’s when I saw my security guard running onstage, and he is never onstage. If he is onstage, something is wrong. He was telling me to get down and move,” the country star continued, per Rare Country. “It was just unbelievable.”

Hours passed, but Aldean was eventually reunited with his band, who all had scattered during the chaos. “I got a little emotional when I got back to my band because when we were coming off stage in between rounds of shooting, we all tried to get one the bus and get somewhere away from it, but we kind of got split up,” he said.

“When that happened, it was hours, and hours and hours after that we all eventually made it to a meeting place and the crew was back together for the first time,” Aldean added.

“We were all onstage together when it went down. So that was the most emotional thing for us for sure — just seeing everybody. It was like getting hit in the face with a baseball bat,” Aldean added. “You just couldn’t believe what had just happened.”

At this time, Aldean has no plans to perform in that location again, but he has not entirely ruled it out.