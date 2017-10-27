Authorities Next Step on Las Vegas Shooting Information Flow

Neither the FBI nor the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has addressed the public regarding the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting since Oct. 13 and it doesn’t sound like there are plans to reveal more information in the near future.

On Thursday, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault talked the Las Vegas Review-Journal about why there has not been a significant update in two weeks.

“It doesn’t matter,” Breault said. “It’s an ongoing investigation, and unless there’s something to report, there will not be a briefing.”

Multiple requests have been placed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to speak with Sheriff Joe Lombardo but the publication was met with responses by Carla Alston, the Police Department’s director of communications. She explained that the sheriff “will not be conducting interviews.”

“As he has stated previously, the case is still ongoing” she said in an email Thursday. “Another media briefing will be held when we have new and accurate information.”

Alston guessed that the next briefing could possibly be in the next two weeks.

Since the shooting, the Metro officers have logged in more than 50,000 hours of overtime. Alston was then asked specifically about the new information that the officers have investigated since the Oct. 1 shooting.

“Investigators have made progress on investigative leads and in mapping out Stephen Paddock’s life for the last few years — and they’re still not done,” Alston said. “We still have officers dedicated to this case 24/7.”

Alston did agree that members of the public have a right to know more, “but they have a right to accurate information and not the speculation … that has filled so many news stories the past month.”

“This was a horrible thing that was done that cost 58 people their lives,” she continued. “Sheriff Lombardo and everyone else involved in this case want to do justice by the families by getting this right and not rushing to fill the media void.”