Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Tells Family There’s ‘Nothing to Worry About’ Following Shooting

Marilou Danley, whose boyfriend was the Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, reportedly told her family in the Philippines that there’s “nothing to worry about.”

Vegas shooter’s girlfriend to her family after the massacre: “Just relax, there’s nothing for you to worry about.” https://t.co/BDGitokxLj pic.twitter.com/6pHPNrLJ9S — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

Danley’s brother, Reynaldo Bustos, spoke out during an interview with ABC News saying that he called Marilou “immediately” after seeing that her boyfriend was responsible for killing 58 people and injured 530 others.

“I called her up immediately and she said, ‘Relax, we shouldn’t worry about it. I’ll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience,’ ” Bustos said.

On Tuesday night, Danley returned to the United States. During the Las Vegas shooting, which took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Danley was in the Philippines.

The 62-year-old Filipino-born woman landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 7:17 p.m. on Philippine Air Flight 102.

Danley’s sisters, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, claimed during an interview with Australian outlet Channel 7 that she was sent out of the country by Paddock so that she didn’t interfere with his plans to carry out the shooting.

“I know that she don’t know anything as well, like us,” one sister said. “She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

“No one can put the puzzles together, no one except Marilou,” one of the sisters said. “Because Steve is not here to talk anymore, only Marilou can maybe help out.”

When Danley landed at LAX on Tuesday night, she was met by FBI agents upon landing. She was taken out a back way in order to avoid being seen by the public. The FBI had at least one decoy vehicle placed at LAX. She was escorted quickly through customs and then rushed through a secure rear entrance.

Danley was not interviewed immediately upon arrival. She is being given the chance to rest after the long flight. Officials say that the plan is to question Danley later today.

Investigators are hoping to learn from Danley about the reason as to why Paddock chose to open fire on concertgoers watching Jason Aldean perform during the outdoor music festival.

“Currently she’s a person of interest,” said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, during a press conference.

Danley and Paddock had been in a relationship for several years and lived together at his Mesquite, Nevada home. Learn more about Danley and Paddock here.