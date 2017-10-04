Las Vegas Terrorist Allegedly Had 10 Guns in Hotel Room

Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old domestic terrorist who opened fire on concert attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, was reported to have an additional 10 rifles in his hotel room at Mandalay Bat, ABC News reports.

In the clip below, Brian Ross reports that Paddock had checked into the hotel on Thursday, Sept. 28 and that authorities were set to raid his residence in Mequite, Nevada early Monday morning.

Paddock had, according to reports, no criminal record, no contact with law enforcement and no known grievance.

According to Ross — who spoke with Eric Paddock, the brother of the shooter — Stephen’s life was “an open book” and that the casino and casino employees “knew him very well.”

Police say the Las Vegas shooting suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound; he was found with 10 rifles. https://t.co/5zSOdKWj3J pic.twitter.com/S9mXQ0pyx3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

During the press briefing after the tragedy, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described the scene:

Paddock opened nine seconds of non-stop automatic gunfire from the 32nd flood of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the first round of shooting, followed by two shorter rounds. Once police identified the location from which the shots were fired, they cleared out Mandalay Bay’s 29th floor and worked their way up to the 32nd floor in search for the shooter.

Shortly before midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that “one suspect is down,” and soon after, police said they did not believe there were any other active gunmen.

Police also named Paddock’s companion, Marilou Danley, as a person of interest in the investigation. They later tweeted that “we are confident we have located” Danley, as well as two vehicles associated with the shooter.

Paddock’s motive for opening fire is not clear at this time. The lone gunman’s shots killed at least 50 people and have injured 400 people as of 6:30 a.m. local time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller