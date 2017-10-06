Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Told Investigators She Had Concerns About His ‘Mental Stability’

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, told investigators that she was worried about Paddock’s mental stability, according to CBS News.

Danley was interviewed by investigators for four hours on Wednesday after arriving from the Philippines, where she was at the time of the attack.

Her attorney, Matt Lombard, said after the interview that Danley had no knowledge of Paddock’s plans. She assumed the hundreds of thousands of dollars Paddock sent to the Philippines were to buy a house, and that he was going to break up with her.

Investigators believe that Danley is a big part of the puzzle in understanding why Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. Police found him dead upon entering his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor, from where he was firing upon the music festival.

Police say they believe Paddock had an escape plan and left no suicide note. They also say it’s possible that he used accomplices.

The 64-year-old also booked two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, which overlooks the venue that hosts music festival Lollapalooza. The festival began on Aug. 3, and Paddock reportedly booked one room for an Aug. 1 arrival and a second for an Aug. 3 arrival, with an Aug. 6 checkout date for both rooms, the day the festival ended.

Paddock allegedly specifically requested both rooms be a “view room” which face Grant Park, where the festival was held. He reportedly never showed up to his bookings.

The festival was attended by 400,000 people, including Malia Obama, and artists including The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and Muse.

Paddock and Danley bought a Hyundai Tucson from a dealership in Reno, Nevada on Aug. 1, CBS News reports.

Dealership employees said that Danley was “extremely complimentary” of her boyfriend, adding that he “saved her” from an abusive relationship with her former husband.

The employee also said that although the sale went off without any red flags, Danley seemed like a “bit of a kept woman.”