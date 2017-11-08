Here’s What You Need to Know About the Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley became a “person of interest” on Tuesday. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed that Danley was being brought back to the United States from the Philippines following the massacre.

She was traveling in the Philipines for two weeks before her boyfriend committed the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Travel records, which were obtained by ABC News, show that Danley was traveling on an Australian passport. She is a citizen of both the Phillippines and Australia.

Danley was born in the Philippines and reportedly lived in Queensland until 2003. She then moved to the United States with her husband, Geary Danley, whom she married in 1990.

One of Geary’s children, Dionne Waltrip, spoke out about Danley. She had nothing but good things to say about Danley, adding that she was someone who would never have been involved in Paddock’s deadly plot.

“She is a good and gentle person,” Waltrip said. “I know she has to be devastated by what has happened.”

When Danley called it quits with her husband, she listed her home residence as a Reno unit. The place was owned by Paddock.

Danley, 62, arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday after reportedly traveling back to “clear her name.”

Read below to learn everything we know about Danley so far.

Paddock purchased her ticket to the Philippines two weeks before shooting.

Danley’s sisters said in interviews that Paddock purchased her a “cheap ticket” to the Philippines about two weeks before his attack. The sisters, who both live in Australia, suggested Paddock “sent her away” so that Danley would not interfere with his plan.

“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,’” one of the women said. “She was sent away. She was [sent] away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning … so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions.”

Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines.

The week before the massacre, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines. The location was near where Danley had been visiting her family since Sept. 22, the Daily Wire reports.

It appears Paddock intended the money to go to Danley and her family, but the purpose of the transfer has not been confirmed.

Danley did not live a double life.

Earlier in the week, Newsweek‘s report the Danley “has used two Social Security numbered during her two-plus decades in the United States, and was married to two men at the same time” has since been retracted.

It was reported that she was married to two men at once, went through a bankruptcy, gave conflicting details to the government and lived at multiple addresses in several different states at the same time.

The publication retracted the story on Wednesday after a family member came forward to correct the errors.

Danley and Paddock were “in love.”

According to her sisters, Danley and Paddock were “in love.”

The women insist that Danley was completely unaware of Paddock’s plans to carry out the horrendous attack.

One of the them suggested their sister “probably was even [more] shocked than us because she is … closer to him than us. To be able to find out [that] the person you love and live with can do such a thing. And you thought you knew the person yourself.”

The other sister said that Danley is “a good person and gentle soul…a mother, grandmother, a sister [and] a friend.”