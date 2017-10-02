Brother of Las Vegas Domestic Terrorist Addresses the Shooting

On Sunday night, a shooter positioned on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing over 50 people and injuring 400. Country star Jason Aldean was performing at the time, and over 20,000 concertgoers were present at the festival.

Authorities identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, whose last address was in Mesquite, Nevada.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives east of Orlando, Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel that his family is “dumbfounded.” Watch more of his statements in the above video.

“We are completely dumbfounded,” he said. “We can’t understand what happened.”

He added that the last time he spoke to Stephen was after Hurricane Irma and that he doesn’t understand what happened.

Eric told ABC News that he and his family feel like an “asteroid just fell on us.”

“As they drill into his life, there will be nothing to be found,” Eric said of his brother, noting that there are “no secrets in his past.”

He told the Daily Mail that “something happened” to make his brother carry out the shooting and added that Stephen did not have any religious or political affiliation.

“He was just a guy,” he said. “Something happened, he snapped or something.”

Eric said that he and Stephen did not speak often and that his mother was “in shock” over the news.

“We know absolutely nothing,” he said. “We have absolutely no idea. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CBSThisMorning