Vegas Golden Knights Honor Shooting Victims With Emotional Tribute

How we chose to honor the heroes that make Las Vegas everything it is. Our home. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/E1YSyYxfyl — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 11, 2017

The Las Vegas Golden Knights held their very first home opener Tuesday night and continued to make good on their promise to their city to help the residents of Las Vegas emotionally rebuild after a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival claimed the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The Vegas Golden Knights held a moment of silence for 58 seconds in honor of the 58 victims of the Vegas shooting. pic.twitter.com/VR9g053bPR — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2017

Ahead of the game, the team held a moment of silence for 58 seconds in honor of the victims of the attack, with the words “Vegas Strong” as well as the victims’ names emblazoned on the ice.

ESPN shares that the team also introduced first responders in a 15-minute ceremony, calling the heroes out by name as they accompanied Golden Knights players onto the ice. The first responders included doctors, nurses, policemen and firefighters who fearlessly rushed to the scene and aided victims during the Oct. 1 attack.

Hockey players are being led onto the ice by the real heroes. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/TuB4uiOeAG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 11, 2017

“We will do everything we can to help you and our city heal,” Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland told the crowd.

The Golden Knights and their opponents, the Arizona Coyotes, both wore decals honoring the victims, and the boards at T-Mobile Arena were emblazoned with the hashtag #VegasStrong.

The team soared to a win over the Arizona Coyotes with four goals in the first period, later scoring one more to win the game 5-2. The Golden Knights’ record is now 3-0.

