LA Rams Field Extra Home Security to Prevent Super Bowl Burglaries

Before Los Angeles Rams players went to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, the NFL reportedly advised them on how to make sure their homes were not broken into.

NFL sources told TMZ that officials spoke with several players and coaches who live in Los Angeles and provided tips on how to make sure their homes and valuables are not stolen. They suggested having someone house-sit, parking an extra car in the driveway, beefing up alarms and surveillance or even hiring security guards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ‘s sources said some players took steps to upgrade home security systems and hired extra staff, including private armed security and retired police officers.

The extra measures come after reports of burglaries in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley that targeted celebrities and famous athletes. Ten gang members were charged in connection with burglaries at more than 24 homes in November 2018.

The group allegedly targeted singer Rihanna, actress Viola Davis, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Cincinnati Reds player Yasiel Puig.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods’ home was targeted when the Rams played on Thursday Night Football in September. According to TMZ, police said evidence from Woods’ robbery helped break the case. Police found one of the suspects after Woods reported the robbery, and found items connected to other robberies. Police said the group stole over $1 million in property.

“During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area,” Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos said in a press conference in November, reports NBC 4 Los Angeles. “Initially, it was believed that these homes were being burglarized at random. However, detectives learned that this wasn’t the case. The victims’ homes had been selected based on social media postings and touring or travel schedules of the owners. The burglars believed no one would be home and that the homes would contain sought after valuables that they might be interested in.”

According to authorities, the alleged robbers followed the “flocking” pattern, in which they arrive in celebrity neighborhoods wearing luxury clothes and driving expensive vehicles to avoid suspicion. Once they got to the homes, they changed into normal clothing and used a larger vehicle to flee the scene. Carranza said the crimes were completed in just minutes.

Woods and the Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday.

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images