Kyle Rittenhouse Missing: Prosecutors Don't Know Where Kenosha Shooting Suspect Is, Want Him Arrested Again

Prosecutors are looking to send Kyle Rittenhouse back to jail for violating the terms of his $2 million bond by moving after his release without informing the court of his new location. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protestors and injuring a third during last year's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which erupted as a result of police shooting unarmed Jacob Blake leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Rittenhouse is charged with two felony counts of homicide and a felony count of attempted homicide, among other charges.

Prosecutors said in their motion on Wednesday it's "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial." They continued, "rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely."

Additionally, they asked the court to increase Rittenhouse's bond by $200,000. the 18-year-old managed to raise the funds for his $2 million bail through a crowd fundraiser on gofundme. People like Lin Wood, chairman and CEO of #FightBack, and other big names donated to Rittenhouse's bond. "God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy," Wood said in a tweet. Because of the "dubious internet fundraising campaign," prosecutors say Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and very little motive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison."

The Washington Post reports Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, addressed the court's concerns with a motion explaining that his client was moved to a safe house in an undisclosed location due to the number of death threats he's received. The motion claims Rittenhouse has stayed in close contact with his attorney and reasserts that prosecutors can learn the safe house location if it is kept hidden from public record. Richards says making his location known “would result in immediately harm to the Rittenhouse family.” It also states that prosecutors refused to agree to keep the location private when they were informed of Rittenhouse's plans two months ago, citing a previous email from Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger. In the email, the Wisconsin ADA referenced the state's “proud history of open records and government transparency” and said he was “reluctant to make an exception to the normal practices.”