Kyle Petty and Wife Morgan Welcome First Child, Son Overton Owens

Retired NASCAR driver Kyle Petty has welcomed his first child with wife Morgan.

Kyle Petty and his wife of three years welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday, June 3, the former NASCAR driver taking to Twitter to introduce his fans to little Overton Owens Petty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan and I are SO Happy to welcome our son into our lives! Overton Owens Petty born 6-3-18! Baby and Mom are doing GREAT! We can’t wait for the adventure to begin! #prouddadandmom pic.twitter.com/ocqK7pEHqf — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) June 4, 2018

“Morgan and I are SO Happy to welcome our son into our lives! Overton Owens Petty born 6-3-18! Baby and Mom are doing GREAT! We can’t wait for the adventure to begin! #prouddadandmom,” Petty captioned an image of the newborn swaddled in a blanket.

Those in the racing community took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“Congratulations to @kylepetty and his wife, Morgan, on the birth of their son, Overton Owens Petty. We are all very excited and happy for you,” Richard Petty Motorsports tweeted.

Congratulations to @kylepetty and his wife, Morgan, on the birth of their son, Overton Owens Petty. We are all very excited and happy for you! pic.twitter.com/kg5o8oej5W — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 4, 2018

“We are so excited to welcome our newest Charity Rider to the #KPCharityRide family – Overton Owens Petty! Looks like we’ll need a side car in our near future…@tilleyhd, can you hook us up?!” the Kyle Petty Chairty Ride Across America, which Morgan serves as executive director for, wrote.

We are so excited to welcome our newest Charity Rider to the #KPCharityRide family – Overton Owens Petty! ❤️ Looks like we’ll need a side car in our near future…@tilleyhd, can you hook us up?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Q6cm9nykHN — KylePettyCharityRide (@KPCharityRide) June 5, 2018

Little Overton’s birth came just one day after Petty celebrated his 58th birthday.

Petty, who raced professionally from 1979 to 2008, winning NASCAR’s premier series eight times before making the transition to broadcasting, and Morgan announced that they were expecting in December.

“Christmas came early for me this year! Morgan and I are expecting our first child together in June! I’m so excited I can hardly sleep!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Since the little one’s birth, Petty has not been shy about showing how proud of a papa he is, taking to Twitter on several occasions to share new images of the newborn.

“This is Martha Jane. She was my mom’s best friend and babysat me for years. She made this blanket for me when I was born. Today, she held Overton in it. My mom’s not here but I’m grateful Martha Jane is,” he tweeted on June 9.

This is Martha Jane. She was my mom’s best friend and babysat me for years. She made this blanket for me when I was born. Today, she held Overton in it. My mom’s not here but I’m grateful Martha Jane is. pic.twitter.com/9jWzJxdetb — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) June 9, 2018

He even recently celebrated his first Father’s Day with Overton, posting a touching tribute to his own father.

“Happy Father’s Day To my Dad and every Father out there. This year, Morgan gave me a special Father’s Day gift. I am so blessed..” he wrote.

Happy Father’s Day To my Dad and every Father out there. This year, Morgan gave me a special Father’s Day gift. I am so blessed… pic.twitter.com/JDbax1Xz3Y — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) June 17, 2018

Petty has three other children from a previous relationship – daughter Montgomery, 32, and sons Austin, 36, and Adam. Adam passed away in a NASCAR practice run in May 2000 at the age of 19.