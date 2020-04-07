Kroger Grants ‘Hero Bonus’ to Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, many companies find themselves in the difficult position of managing the business’ future and keeping their employees happy during tough times. While some companies have elected to furlough workers, which is what places like JCPenney have chosen to do, others have risen to the occasion in being there for their employees. That’s the case with supermarket giant, Kroger.

The company announced a new “Hero Bonus” that they will be enacted. The move benefits hourly grocery, supply chain, call center, manufacturing and pharmacy employees. Each worker will receive a temporary $2 raise to their current pay. The move will run from March 29 through April 18. This is just another employee-friendly move by the company, which previously announced bonuses that would equate to as much as $300 for full-time employees classified under an “appreciation bonus.”

Rodney McMullen, the chairman and CEO of Kroger’s, gave the good news in a press release, writing, “Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the front lines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency.”

Over the past weeks, our associates have shown us the true meaning of the word hero. To recognize their hard work, the Kroger Family of Companies is providing a Hero Bonus of $2/hour in addition to their base pay for the next three weeks. Learn more: https://t.co/zROeM2dYsg pic.twitter.com/o4dAZrQlaA — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) April 1, 2020

“There is something incredible about the Kroger Family of Companies,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement. “We are there for each other, and we care deeply about our customers, communities and each other.”

The move by Kroger comes at a time when other companies are dealing with unhappy employees. The latest comes from Target and its delivery company, Shipt, whose employees are disgruntled and planning a walk out on Tuesday. The workers at Shipt put together a lengthy blog post discussing their reasons for a protest and their demands, all of which appear to be something that Kroger has already addressed with their own employees.

“Quite frankly, Shoppers are fed up with Shipt disregarding the health and safety of customers and shoppers while playing games with Shopper pay,” the Medium blog post reads. “During these uncertain times, Shipt must not put profits before people. It is unconscionable for Shipt to continue to ignore the concerns of its shoppers. Target is the 8th largest retailer in the country. They can afford to protect us and our customers during this pandemic.”