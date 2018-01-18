Krispy Kreme Asking Customers to Pick Its Next Doughnut Flavor

Krispy Kreme has given the power to the people, offering them the chance to vote on their next all-new doughtnut flavor.

The event began on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and is running until Monday, Jan. 22. It gives doughnut die-hards in the U.S. and Canada a chance to pick between blueberry, lemon, caramel and maple. Those who are truly invested in igniting a change should note that they’re allowed to vote once per day, meaning that each customer could cast their ballot seven times before it’s all said and done.

After a year of stressful politics with 24-hour coverage, Americans can finally vote on something a little lighter.

Krispy Kreme has over 1,000 shops across the U.S. and Canada, not to mention their substantial sales in grocery stores.

The new flavor will be the first addition to Krispy Kreme‘s menu in a decade. In 2007, the chain added the whole wheat doughnut to their menu in an attempt to draw in health conscious customers. The whole wheat doughnut contains more fiber and calories than their standard glazed doughnut.

Just last year, Krispy Kreme Jelly Bellys were announced as well. The franchise is working hard to keep up with the times and stay relevant, but this application of the power of the internet is new territory for them.

The debate over the four flavors has already divided Krispy Kreme customers into warring factions. The advocates for maple seem to be overwhelming the other three, but it’s far too early to tell.

Meanwhile, some are demanding more details before they’ll vote.

“Are you changing the doughnut flavor… or the glaze flavor?” one customer asked on Twitter. A write-up by PeopleFood seems to confirm that the change will happen from the ground up, meaning the new flavor will affect the doughnut itself, not just a sugary glaze.

Voting is open on the Krispy Kreme website.