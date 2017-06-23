People Are Accusing Kris Jenner of Photoshopping Her Latest Sexy Gym Photo

Well would you look at that — people are accusing Kris Jenner of altering her latest gym photo (which is an ad for Flat Tummy Tea, mind you) to make her arms appear thinner.

In a prime example of the handiness of Insta’s zoom feature, many eagle-eyed fans are calling Jenner out on what looks like a poor editing job.

“Anyone saw that straight line curve at the end of her arms? Just sayin,” one Instagram user commented. Another user wrote, “the more I stare at this photo the more I can see all the edits done!”

Someone else pointed out the background as proof of editing: “You can see the machine behind you is wonky and blurry,” they wrote.

And over in the Twittersphere, the speculators are even more savage.

That photo of Kris Jenner on Instagram 😂😂 can’t deal with that photoshop. How obvious do they want to make the editing — Courts (@courtneymarch) June 23, 2017

This is the worst photoshop I’ve ever seen tf did you use Perfect 365 Kris??? pic.twitter.com/Nt1rO480hD — Cassidy (@cshannon0) June 22, 2017

So we’re all gonna ignore the awful photoshop job Kris Jenner did on her arm? Okay, cool. She still looks fuego though no lie — Gionna (@gionnatarantola) June 23, 2017

And because the Kardashian-Jenner clan always seems to be in the news for Photoshop these days, we’ll go ahead and mention that Kim Kardashian revealed earlier this week that she thinks those paparazzi pics from earlier this spring showing off her cellulite were edited to make her look “awful.”

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip to Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she said on The View. “And then the worst photo — I definitely wasn’t in the best shape.”

While fans at first were delighted to see that Kardashian was, in fact, a human with perfectly normal cellulite, fans are now upset that she’s perpetuating the notion that cellulite is ugly or harmful.

We can take one thing away from this experience: Good or bad, the Kardashians are most likely living and breathing by photo editing.

