New Details Emerge in K-Pop Star T.O.P.’s Suspected Drug Overdose

K-Pop star T.O.P is reportedly in intensive care recovering after a suspected drug overdose, Entertainment Tonight reports.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old member of the successful group, Big Bang was found unconscious while performing mandatory military service as a police officer. T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, had recently been transferred from a station in Gangnam.

The singer’s medical team reported to the Korea Herald that it’s suspected that the singer overdosed on benzodiazepine, prescription tranquilizers commonly used to treat anxiety.

“When T.O.P. was brought into the hospital he was in a state of stupor and deep drowsiness and only responded to very strong stimulations. His blood pressure and heartbeat were at an extremely high level,” doctors said. “He is still not breathing properly and is recovering. We are currently attempting to treat him but he’s in an unresponsive state.”

It was previously reported that the singer had been indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last October. The incident occurred during T.O.P.’s compulsory military service.

Marijuana use is illegal in South Korea and the Korean military police issued a statement indicating that they would “soon be ordering him to leave the division.”

