Knott's Berry Farm Closes After Numerous Fights Break out, Causing Chaos

The iconic southern California theme park Knott's Berry Farm was shut down on Saturday night after multiple reports of people fighting on the premises. According to a report by local ABC News affiliate ABC 7, police received multiple calls about fist fights and disturbances within the park, and even some allegations of a possible shooting. The park remained closed on Sunday, though police now say they believe there was no shooting.

The Buena Park Police Department responded to calls from Knott's Berry Farm on Saturday, and the park remained closed for some time afterward. Police said that once they arrived on the scene they found no evidence of gunfire, but they continued to investigate reports of fights. Witnesses said that they hoped for better security at the park in the future, especially with the ongoing gun violence crisis in the U.S.

So many fights today at Knott’s Berry Farm here’s one of this guy fight security #KnottsBerryFarm #Buenapark pic.twitter.com/5TredbZng1 — Alexa Valadez (@AlexaValadez15) July 17, 2022

"I saw a whole bunch of people running out and that's what triggered me and I was like, 'What's happening?'" a mother told ABC 7. "I asked more people and they were like, 'Oh, there was a possible shooting.' But I wonder how that could've happened with all the metal detectors."

"I just seen like people fighting and hitting security," added a teen. "I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad."

According to a report by Fox 11 Los Angeles, three people were injured on Saturday night. However, that report has not been updated and the extent of the injuries is still not clear. Police are still investigating, and have asked the public to avoid the park until further notice. It closed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, and the operators issued a public statement not long after.

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority," it read. "On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."

Knott's Berry Farm is a massive theme park featuring some water attractions, roller coasters and other features. Its proximity to Los Angeles has made it famous through association with the entertainment industry. At the time of this writing, it's not clear if Knott's Berry Farm was open for business on Monday.