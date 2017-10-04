Kirstie Alley Goes on Twitter Rant, Blaming Vegas Shooting on Psychiatric Drugs

Every since Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas, people have been using social media to share their thoughts on the tragedy, with many celebrities weighing in on the topic. One of those celebrities is actress Kirstie Alley, who claimed that psychiatric medication is a factor in mass shootings.

In a series of tweets on Oct. 2, Alley alleged that statistics show that psychiatric drugs have been a factor when it comes to “shooters.”

“We have to solve the mystery of Why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s,” she wrote. “I know one common denominator other than guns.”

“One additional common denominator of ‘shooters’ is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE,” the actress continued.

“Did you really just say that?” a fan asked.

“Yes I did say it. It happens to be a common denominator in shooters..one that didn’t exist before the 80’s.. not my opinion. Statistic based,” Alley responded.

“Iti’s an actual bonified black box warning label on these drugs as possible side effects,” she added in another tweet. “VIOLENCE & SUICIDE.”

As a Scientologist, Alley is against psychiatric drugs. After sharing her views, she also sent her thoughts to the victims and their families.

“I send PRAYERS to people lost & families effected by this tragic shooting,” she wrote. “We also have to find out WHY these happen NOW. What has changed?”

Shooter Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and injured over 500 after firing on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday.

