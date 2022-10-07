King Charles III Ordered to Cancel Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered away from a massive planned appearance in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, passing. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.

"There is no suggestion of any row. Whether members of the Royal Family attend or not is up to the Foreign Office," a source stated. Downing Street issued an official comment, saying ,"We do not comment on private meetings between HM The King and the PM." It has been implied that King Charles is simply taking a step back in his Royal campaign duties, not that he is the country's monarch. "The idea that the PM can order the King what to do is ridiculous," a source said of the notion. The two are said to have come to an agreement that King Charles' efforts would be best spent elsewhere.

King Charles will not attend next month’s COP27 international climate change summit in Egypt, after Liz Truss reportedly advised him to abandon his plans to go. pic.twitter.com/gFBI7pQ37c — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 2, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, was 96 years old at the time of death, which comes just under 18 months after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1953 after the death of her father, King George VI. She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. The Queen is also survived by many grandchildren, including Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is married to former American actress Meghan Markle. In addition, Queen Elizabeth also had eight great-grandchildren.

In his first public speech, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III expressed "profound sorrow" over his mother's passing. "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to her mother for her love affection, guidance, understanding and example," the incoming King of England said in a pre-recorded message, per the NY Times. The King also shared that he and his family are "feeling profound sorrow" over the loss of their matriarch. Speaking to his late mother in the closing of his speech, Charles said, "Thank you for your love and devotion... may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."