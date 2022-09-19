King Charles III Fights Back Tears During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

A viral video from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral showed her son, King Charles III fighting back tears while the church sang "God Save the King." The newly-appointed monarch was visibly emotional and teary-eyed, viewers did not fail to notice. This was a rare change for the usually stoic leader.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London, England on Monday, Sept. 19. The assembly saying "God Save the King" near the end of the ceremony, and it looks like King Charles' composure had just about reached its limit. He stood beside his wife Camilla, who sang or at least mouthed the words the song, but King Charles did not. He cried quietly and the cameras did not linger on him for too long.

‘God Save the King’ sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.



A song who’s history dates back 277 years being sung at the funeral of the longest reigning British monarch. A truly majestic and grand rendition bringing King Charles III to tears.#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/1vkEcywFsB — Piece of Paper at Queen’s Funeral (@HOTDJester) September 19, 2022

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, King Charles also left a handwritten note with his mother's coffin during the service. It read: "In loving and devoted memory." That note will travel with the queen's remains as her coffin is laid to rest.

King Charles was not the only member of the royal family to show emotion during this service. The queen's youngest grandson, James, Viscount Severn, could be seen fighting back tears during the funeral as well. He did his best to hold his head low and avoid distracting other mourners near the beginning of the ceremony.

King Charles issued a public statement on his mother's death earlier this month after she passed away on Sept. 8. He said: "We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen's dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

King Charles is now the monarch of the U.K. while Prince William is now the Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne. According to the modern laws of succession, he should be followed by his eldest child Prince George. However, a growing number of British people are questioning the purpose and function of their royalty in the modern age, especially as these extravagant ceremonies are held against the backdrop of difficult economic times. It will be up to the royal family themselves to answer these kinds of questions in the years to come.