Kim Jong-un: What North Korean State Television Is Broadcasting Right Now Amid Alleged Death Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health has been at the center of media speculation around the world and there has been no clear answer from his own government. Pyongyang is notorious for keeping information secret to the outside world, and its own media is not reporting on Kim's health. Rumors of his death sprouted after he allegedly had a botched surgery earlier this week.

Late Saturday, U.K. journalist Charlie Proctor began sharing clips from a feed of North Korean's state television network. Proctor's clips were mostly a test screen, with upbeat music being played in the background. The morning newscast began as normal, with a brief introduction form an anchor. The next clip appeared to show old clips from military parades and gatherings. Kim eventually made an appearance through archived footage of him riding a horse.

Other North Korean outlets avoided the subject of Kim's reported surgery, reports Al Jazeera. The main headlines for the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday featured stories about sports equipment, mulberry picking and a Bangladesh meeting studying North Korea's self-reliance ideology. The Rodong Sinmun newspaper included articles about the country's economy and what the government is doing to fight the coronavirus. Kim's location was not reported.