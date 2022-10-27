Kids' Halloween Costume Recalled Over Concerning Risk

A children's Halloween costume sold at Spirit Halloween stores was recalled Tuesday. The Spirit Signature Collection Kids Magical Unicorn Costume was recalled in Canada because at least two costumes were sold without the screws needed to keep an included battery box closed. Spirit Halloween has not had to recall any customers in the U.S. this year yet, but the company did recall black lights over the summer.

The new recall affects the Spirit Signature Collection Kids Magical Unicorn Costume, with model numbers 01413376 or 01413368, according to Health Canada. The problem is that some customers were sold without including the screws needed to keep the battery box closed. The costume's light effects use small button-cell batteries, which could be a choking hazard for young children because they are not secure. Some of the costumes were sold with screws and are not affected by the recall.

As of Oct. 19, Spirit Halloween has not received reports of injuries linked to the problem in Canada. The company reported selling only two units of costumes without the screws in Canada, between August and October. The customers were made by Zhejiang Ardour Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd., in China.

Anyone with the affected costumes should stop using them immediately. Consumers can contact Spirit Halloween for the screws to secure the batteries. The company can be reached by email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com, at its website, or by phone at 1-866-586-0155.

Spirit Halloween has not published any U.S. recalls on its website this season, but it did have to recall 48" black lights in June. A bulb in the fixture can pop, causing fire and burn hazards. The recall covered about 12,400 Spirit Black Light Fixture & Bulb units. The packages have model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 printed on them. They were sold at stores nationwide between August 2021 and November 2021. Consumers are warned to stop using them immediately.

In October 2016, Health Canada issued a wide recall of multiple Spirit Halloween products. The company had to stop selling the Pumpkin Tiki Torch and Skull Tiki Torch costumes because they missed the hazard label and a child-resistant cap. The White Angel Wings, Black Angel Wings, Feather Witch Hat, and packages of 100 purple and 100 orange string lights were also recalled because they posed fire hazards.

Spirit Halloween stores famously pop up throughout the U.S. and Canada during the Halloween season, usually occupying closed stores in malls. The company is based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and is owned by Spencer Gifts.