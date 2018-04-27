Kid Removes Tooth With Crossbow

Much to the dismay of dentists everywhere, video showing a kid remove his tooth with a crossbow has gone viral.

A kid used a crossbow to remove a tooth. https://t.co/HBWaHRDWR7 pic.twitter.com/sUzmFQJ8d4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2018

As reported by the New York Post, the young boy is from Vietnam and his father said they got the idea after it was discovered that the tooth needed to come out due to a cavity.

In the clip, the boy has one end of a string tied to the tooth in question, and the other end tied to the bowstring of the crossbow. His father is also present to help him.

When he fires, the bowstring snaps and pulls the string, which in turn pulls the tooth out.

It’s not much of a leap to assume that a professional dentist would likely not recommend this particular method for tooth extraction, therefore, you should not try this at home.

Many people have been commenting on the video on Twitter, with one person calling the kid a “little killer in training,” and someone else saying that the father is displaying “bad parenting” skills.

Still, another person noted, “Genius…string and a doorknob still works, but this is more accurate.”

While this video is hilariously bizarre, it is not quite the funniest visual to go viral this week. That award would have to fall to the guy who got attacked by a goose on a golf course.

In photos shared by Blissfield Athletics (via Devon Pitts) on Twitter, the golfer is seen trying to run away from the angry fowl, only to find himself upside down and scared for his life.

A subsequent tweet from Blissfield explained, “The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently.”

Many Twitter users have, understandably, found the photos to be quite hilarious, with one person tweeting back, “I wish we could’ve seen it live. Had to have been hilarious to see the kid running away,” and another exclaiming, “Funniest s— ever [laugh out loud].”

I wish we could’ve seen it live. Had to have been hilarious to see the kid running away 😂😂😂 — Sam Markham ︻╦╤─ (@SamDMarkham) April 23, 2018

One person jokingly wrote, “if only he had some sort of metal club that he could wave and protect himself with….where would something like that be found at such a moment?”

“The goose come from behind him and caught him off guard. He was keeping an eye on another goose at the time,” Blissfield wrote back. Another Twitter user then inquired, “Don’t get the third pic. How did he get upended?”

“He stood up after the 2nd picture and tripped trying to run away resulting in the 3rd picture,” Blissfield answered.