KFC Testing Chicken and Donut Sandwiches

Popeyes may have a mouthwatering sold-out chicken sandwich and Wendy’s may have the Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, but KFC is upping the game with the debut of a truly unique menu item: Chicken and Donuts. According to Business Insider, the beloved fast food chain is pairing its finger lickin’ good fried chicken with irresistible glazed doughnuts for a one of a kind line that includes a basket that pairs chicken on the bone, or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts, and a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts.

KFC will test Chicken & Donuts for a limited time only in Norfolk/Richmond, VA and Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/a2RIUvvbK1 — Kate Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) September 17, 2019

The chicken-and-donut meal costs $5.50 for one donut and $7.50 for two doughnuts while the sandwich is priced at $6, or as a combo meal for $8. Customers also have the option to add a donut, which arrive to stores already cooked and are warmed in fryers and dipped in vanilla icing before serving, to any meal for just $1.

The Chicken and Donuts menu is unfortunately only part of a test run at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh, though if it proves to be popular, it is likely that it will roll out nationwide. In a press release, KFC said that it was using the test “to evaluate whether customers are craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale.”

The odd combination, which is reportedly popular in in areas including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Portland, Oregon, has already generated plenty of buzz on social media.

“I can feel my arteries clogging just looking at this,” one person joked.

“Who wants to go on a road trip with me? another person asked.

“This looks disgusting when can I try it,” a third commented.

Of course, this is far from the first strange addition to KFC’s menu. In June, the fast food chain debuted the controversial Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, which featured a KFC breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

The sandwich was launched as a four-week promotional partnership with Frito-Lay’s Cheetos brand and debuted alongside the KFC Mac and Cheetos Bowl, Cheetos Loaded Fries and Cheetos-Fried KFC Hot Wings. The last three options were solely available at the KFC at 242 East 14th Street in Manhattan for a single day.

In the past, KFC has also rolled out a pickle juice-based sauce to pair with their crispy chicken fillets. The chain has also introduced a number of unusual material items, such as the Colonel Harland Sanders bearskin rug and the limited-edition Gravy Candle.