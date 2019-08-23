KFC to Sell Mac and Cheese Bowls, and Social Media Cannot Get Enough

The fast food wars may be focused on the latest chicken sandwich battle consuming social media, but KFC is sparking a new fight. On Monday, Aug. 26, Kentucky Fried Chicken menus across the nation will feature a new cheesy dish: Mac & Cheese Bowls. The news comes just after Chick-fil-A added Mac & Cheese to its menus earlier this month.

The Mac & Cheese Bowl, a delicious twist on KFC’s “finger lickin’ good” Famous Bowls, combines the chain’s rich and creamy mac and cheese, which is topped with crispy popcorn chicken, and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend. Things can be taken up a notch by ordering the Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl, which features KFC’s Nashville Hot Sauce.

“Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CM, said in a press release. “So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls.”

The new cheesy creation was made possible in part thanks to a partnership with food critic and host of OMKalen, Kalen Allen. Allen stepped in to provide, as the chain described, “Colonel-worthy commentary” in a first-taste and review of the Mac & Cheese Bowls.

“My reaction said it all! KFC’s new Mac & Cheese Bowl Is ridiculously good and if you watch my shows, everyone know show I feel about unseasoned or flavorless food, so I wouldn’t be saying this if it wasn’t true,” Allen said. “The combination of KFC’s mac and cheese, popcorn chicken, and then sprinkled with MORE cheese is Kalen approved.”

Customers headed to KFC can order the Mac & Cheese Bowls as part of the chain’s $5 Fill Up line, meaning that they will also be treated to a medium drink and chocolate chip cookie. In addition to the Mac & Cheese Bowl $5 Fill Up, the $5 Fill Up line also includes KFC’s world famous chicken, Pot Pies, and Famous Bowls.

Fans are of the fast food giant are already taking to social media with their excitement over the product, eager to try the newest menu item.

KFC is coming out with a mac and cheese bowls with extra cheese on top and fried chicken😍😋 — Alycia (@freitas_alycia) August 22, 2019

Bruh KFC has a MAC n Cheese bowl with friend chicken in it. I haz no self control for these things #firstworldprobs — j e s s i c a j o y (@jessicaj_miller) August 23, 2019

. @kfc is turning side dish, mac & cheese, into a main entrée. Mac & Cheese Bowls debut Aug. 26. The mac & cheese base is topped

with crispy popcorn chicken and sprinkled with a three cheese blend. Ask for KFC’s Nashville Hot sauce if you want to kick it up a notch. pic.twitter.com/CN7gBFI0NP — FastFoodMaven (@FastFoodMaven) August 22, 2019

The new offering comes as KFC promised to “double down on menu innovation,” with Kevin Hochman, the president of KFC’s US business, telling Business Insider earlier this year that “there’s a foot in this old world of core chicken and sides…But if we really want to attract a younger customer it can’t just be about fun advertising and fun stunts. That’s really why we said we’re going to double down on innovation and try to figure out how we bring some new recipes to the restaurant.”