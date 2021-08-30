Some KFCs Running out of Essential Items

✖

Supply chain issues have been an ongoing problem since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and now some KFCs are reportedly running out of essential items. According to Yahoo News, a number of KFC stores in the United Kingdom have run out of things like cups, lids, and boxes for containing and transporting food items. Some restaurants have even reported running out of sauces and seasonings. All of the supply issues have led many stores to have to cut back on their menu items.

"As with so many other businesses across the country, recent disruption has meant some of our restaurants are facing a few shortages," a KFC spokesperson said in a statement. "Despite that, we’re still open and serving our iconic fried chicken – all thanks to our incredible team members. They’re doing a brilliant job keeping the fryers going, so please be kind to them. Our restaurants serve fresh, natural, quality chicken. If the recent disruption means that’s not delivered, some of our restaurants may need to make temporary changes to their menu."

The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message. pic.twitter.com/XuHtQNWe8M — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) August 11, 2021

KFC UK also issued a statement to the public, offering "An Update from The Colonel" on its Twitter page. "Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks," the statement began. "So things may be a little different when you next visit us."

The statement went on to read, "You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly. In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams... they're doing a brilliant job despite the disruption." The statement concluded, "We can't wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix. Thanks for understanding."

In response, one Twitter user questioned about menu pricing, noting that they had to pay the same price for two meals that typically come with drinks, but did not this time due to the supply issues. KFC UK replied, "Hi there, thanks for getting in touch! There’s been some disruption to our supply, so a few items may be unavailable today. We know it’s frustrat-wing and we’re working hard to resolve it. Thanks for your understanding."

In addition to KFC, Yahoo News also reported that McDonald's stores in Europe have also experienced supply chain issues. A spokesperson for McDonald's UK and Ireland issued a statement, explaining what the company has been dealing with. "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products," the spokesperson said.