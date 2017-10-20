Trending

KFC Only Follows 11 Accounts for Punniest Reason

KFC is finger lickin’ good for more reasons than just it’s chicken. It turns out that they’re pretty savvy in the social media field, too.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Twitter user @edgette22 pointed out one very peculiar fact – the KFC Twitter account only follows 11 people. Of the lucky 11, five are former Spice Girls and the other six are men named Herb, including Green Bay Packers player Herb Waters.

The revelation, which very well may be one of the best social media decisions ever made, has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s, which has had its own fun on Twitter, even commented.

It’s unclear how long KFC has only been following 11 people or how long it took someone to finally notice, but kudos to KFC for their ingenious decision.

