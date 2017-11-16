KFC Introduces New Menu Items for the Holidays

KFC is getting festive for the holiday season, with the fast food giant launching a selection of new items to get customers into the Christmas spirit.

Metro shares that the brand is introducing festive fries and a Celebrations Krushem for its customers across the pond, with the new additions coming alongside meals including the Festive Mighty Bucket for One, the Festive Double and Triple Buckets or on their own.

The fries are fairly standard, but have been elevated with the “taste of toasted onions, garlic, herbs and smoky flavorings.” The Krushem, a thick drink akin to a milkshake, includes a mix of Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel, Malteser, Mars and Twix Celebrations.

Jack Hinchliffe, Innovation Director at KFC UK and Ireland, shared that he’s “really excited” for the holiday menu.

“It puts our Original Recipe chicken right at the heart, but with a new festive twist,” he said.

While the items appear to be only in the U.K., if you happen to live in New Zealand, KFC is getting in on the action with a line of ornaments that includes a drumstick, fries, a wing, a bucket of fried chicken and Colonel Sanders, Mashable shares.

“Forget the mistletoe this year — these naughty and nice decorations are sure to make the magic happen when you grab a drumstick off the tree and hold it overhead,” KFC Marketing Director, Clark Wilson, said in a statement.

