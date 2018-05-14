KFC Launches Bone China Buckets for the Royal Wedding

KFC is giving people something special to munch on while they watch the royal wedding.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel and say “I do,” and American fast food chain KFC is commemorating the occasion with specially designed buckets made of bone china.

KFC launches BONE CHINA buckets to commemorate the royal wedding https://t.co/Ynlo4VOecG — david fry (@davidfryfood) May 14, 2018

“When we discovered Prince Harry proposed over a roast chicken, we simply had to show our support for the big occasion,” a spokesperson for KFC told The Sun. “We’re preparing for a rush on orders next Saturday as the people of Windsor flock to our Dedworth Road restaurant to get their hands on this priceless piece of British history.”

The special royal bucket is available on a first-come first-serve basis, with only 50 being made available at the chain’s Windsor branch on the day of the royal wedding, May 19. However, anyone else hoping to get their hands on one will be able to enter a competition via the KFC app, where there will be an additional 25 bone china buckets to win.

According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

Inside of the chapel and at the time of the ceremony, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will walk the soon-to-be princess down the aisle, while her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will “travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.”

Princess Charlotte will be taking on the role of royal bridesmaid again and her father, Prince William, will serve as best man.

While most are not lucky enough to hold one of the elusive invitations to the royal nuptials, there are still plenty of ways to watch them on the big day. A variety of cable networks will be broadcasting the ceremony live, including NBC’s Today, PBS, ABC, CBS and BBC America.

Fathom Events and BritBox are also giving audiences a chance to watch the May 19 nuptials on the big screen in more than 200 theaters across the United States.