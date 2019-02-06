KFC Debuts Valentine’s Day Rug for Anyone Who Finds Colonel Sanders’ Head Romantic

KFC is offering fans the chance to spend Valentine’s Day with the beloved Colonel Sanders.

Beginning this week, fans of the famed fried chicken chain will have the opportunity to compete to win an ultimate KFC date night package featuring a limited-edition faux bearskin rug that bears a striking resemblance to Kentucky Fried Chicken‘s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The unusual rug boasts a shaggy white fabric for the body, with the additions of hand and foot at each corner and an exact replica of the Colonel’s head.

“I’m no dating expert, but the only thing I can think of that’s more romantic than eating fried chicken on Valentine’s Day, is eating fried chicken on a faux bearskin rug created in the likeness of the greatest chicken salesman of all time – Colonel Sanders,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a press release.

The Valentine’s Day package also includes two fried chicken pajama onesies, a gift card for KFC for two for a year, and a yearly subscription to an online streaming service.

To enter the contest, fans simply need to pick one of three ways to play, including a “photoshop battle” in which graphic design pros and amateurs must transform an image of the Colonel Sanders rug “into a humorous, outlandish or romantic digital masterpiece.”

If you’re not gifted with graphic design skills, put pen to paper and enter a storytelling challenge, in which KFC will set the scene and entrants must complete the narrative, writing a romantic vignette.

Those more privy to art can enter a drawing duel and submit an art piece depicting “their ideal romantic evening, inspired by the Colonel Sanders faux rug.”

The contest is set to close on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the three lucky winners will be notified the following day, with the packages being delivered by Valentine’s Day.

The Colonel Sanders bearskin rug is just the latest in unusual products marketed by the fast food chain for the day of love. Earlier this month, KFC UK debuted the limited-edition Gravy Candle, said to smell exactly like the chain’s infamous gravy.

“Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy. So this January, why not fill your home with Finger Lickin’ good vibes thanks to our limited edition KFC Gravy Candle,” an official description for the candle reads.

The candle was made available to just 230 lucky fans in the UK, and while there has been no word on whether or not the mouthwatering candle would be making its way overseas anytime soon, KFC isn’t holding out on strange items for American fans.

Just in time of the holidays, the famed chicken chain introduced the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, which infused the aroma of the chain’s fames herb & spices recipe into the air.