KFC Debuts New Double Tacos to Menu, But There’s a Catch

Fresh on the heels of the controversial Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, beloved fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a brand-new chicken creation with a little spice from south of the border. The Double Taco is currently on the menu, but there’s a major and unfortunate catch for those hoping to sink their teeth into the new dish.

Currently, the Double Taco is only available for a limited time at KFC restaurants in France, meaning that anyone in the States wanting to try the new treat, they will have to grab their passport, back their bags, and fly across the pond. There’s no word if the finger lickin’ good tacos will make their way to the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The unusual dish features a crunchy shell wrapped in a flour tortilla. The shells are filled to the brim with salsa, fired chicken tenders, guacamole, shredded cheese, and onion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC France 🍗 (@kfc_france) on Jul 10, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

The new menu item follows several new additions made to KFC menus back here in the United States.

In June, the fast food chain added the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich to the menu as part of a four-week promotional partnership with Frito-Lay’s Cheetos brand. The unusual creation featured a KFC breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

Prior to that, KFC had introduced Chicken and Waffles in the States along with several other new offerings worldwide, like the test run of the vegetarian “fried chicken.”

The slate of new offerings followed the fast food chain’s promise to “double down on menu innovation.” Speaking to Business Insider earlier this year, Kevin Hochman, the president of KFC’s US business, stated the chain’s intention to continue rolling out an abundance of new menu items in 2019.

“There’s a foot in this old world of core chicken and sides…But if we really want to attract a younger customer it can’t just be about fun advertising and fun stunts,” Hochman said. “That’s really why we said we’re going to double down on innovation and try to figure out how we bring some new recipes to the restaurant.”

Hochman added that when considering what to create next, there are three main factors: it needs to be something that customers can’t get anywhere else, it’s typically a collaboration with another brand, and it has to be affordable.

“We almost call it an abundant need — we know that they’re going to feel happy and full, and it’ll only cost them a single $5 bill,” Hochman said. “That is hard work.”