KFC Adds New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich and Social Media Is Not Having It

KFC’s latest, clearly unhealthy menu item is the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, which instantly left many people on Twitter wondering why anyone needs it.

Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

The sandwich is part of a four-week promotional partnership with Frito-Lay’s Cheetos brand and will only be available starting on July 1. It includes a KFC breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

KFC is also hosting a pop-up party at the KFC at 242 East 14th Street in Manhattan on Thursday. In addition to the sandwich, you can also get three other exclusive items there: the KFC Mac and Cheetos Bowl, Cheetos Loaded Fries and Cheetos-Fied KFC Hot Wings.

Right?! Hold my beer, getting a petition going as we speak pic.twitter.com/nU341Tupzs — Jacob Abbott 🇬🇧🇨🇦🌌 (@jakemabbott) June 21, 2019

When the sandwich was announced on KFC’s Twitter page Thursday, the responses were mixed. Some people could not see the reason for it to exist, while others thought it was a great idea. Sort of.

“The chicken did not die for this,” one person wrote.

“I think you were trying to find your own Doritos los Tacos and I think you’ve failed spectacularly,” another added.

“WoOoOoOoOoW the colonel tryna live my life,” chef Eddie Huang jokingly tweeted.

That “sandwich” is almost a war crime — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) June 21, 2019

“Do a portion of the proceeds go towards heart disease?” another person asked.

“Not to be dramatic but this is the best day of my entire life,” one surprisingly positive person wrote.

“Pretty sure I had a drunk roommate make something like this one time,” another added.

This is just the latest example of fast food’s strange obsession with Cheetos. In June 2016, Burger King released the Mac n’ Cheetos, stuffed fried macaroni and cheese in the shape of a Cheetos puff, and the Cheetos Chicken Fries, notes CNN.

The menu items made a comeback in summer 2017, with the Burger King mascot meeting Chester Cheetah in a commercial parodying Mark Morrison’s hit “Return of the Mack.”

You can also get a frozen version of the Mac n’ Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks at Walmart, although they are out of stock online at this time.

