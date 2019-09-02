Kevin Hart May Need Surgery Following ‘Major Back Injury’ From Car Accident

The latest news surrounding Kevin Hart now suggests the actor may need “major back surgery” from the devastating car accident that occurred on Sunday. Hart, along with Jared Black and Rebbeca Broxterman, were in the car. Black, who was driving Hart’s vehicle, reportedly “lost control” of the car.

Hart suffered a serious back injury. He is now said to be facing the possibility of undergoing surgery as a result of the injuries. He is currently in a Los Angeles hospital. After speaking with sources close to Hart, The Blast writes that he is “still in a local hospital undergoing tests to determine if his back will require surgery to repair.” The sources are quoted as saying that it is “not a spinal cord injury, and he is “able to walk and move his extremities.” There is apparently optimism among his doctors that he will make a full recovery.

The police report reveals the details of the scene as first responders approached.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention,” the report reads.

Black was reportedly pinned against the steering wheel. The fire department had to saw off the roof to pry him out of the vehicle. Meanwhile, Broxterman, who got engaged to Black in June, did not suffer any physical injuries.

Reports have stated that there was no alcohol involved with the crash and that Black had not had any drinks that day.

The car was located in a ditch along the side of the road. The roof was severely damaged and the sides were dented. Hart apparently was the first one to escape the wreckage and was soon picked up by his security team before being transported to the hospital.

Hart is set to appear in his latest starring role in Jumanji: The Next Level. The film will premiere in December. He also played the voice of Snowball in the summer release, The Secret Life of Pets 2.