Ketchup Popsicles Are One of 2022's Strangest Summer Treats
Canadian ketchup brand French's has unleashed a ketchup-flavored popsicle in honor of summer, and it's sparked some strong sections from social media users. Dubbed the "Frenchsicle," the unusual treat will only be available in select pop-up locations on Thursday. The controversial popsicle is part of a collaboration between French's and Happy Pops, a Canadian ice pops company that usues natural, gluten-free ingredients for their products.
"I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes," says Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee in a press release from French's. "I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted [flavor] to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing. I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle." Trevor Squires — Country Manager, for McCormick & Company, Canada — added, "This year we're bringing the fun back to summer with the Frenchsicle. It's exciting to celebrate local food and [flavor]; from the roots of the Frenchsicle, made with 100 [percent] Canadian tomatoes, to our Happy Pops partnership." Scroll down to see what social media users are saying about the bizarre popsicle!
"SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!"
"SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! This is crazy!" one Instagram user exclaimed in a comment on Happy Pops' post about the new treat.
"April Fools Joke"
Because we love ketchup! 🍅❤️— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"Sort of thought this was an April fools joke," someone else wrote, "but I've never had anything of yours I don't like so I bet they're great!!"
"Bloody Mary Popsicle"
It’s similar! Think Caesar with a ketchup twist 🍅— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"I'm sorry I love Heinz ketchup," another Instagram user added, "but this sounds not very good...It's not popsicle-y?"
"Sounds Terrible"
You have to try it! It’s refreshing and delicious 😋— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"I'm going to have to sit this one out," an unimpressed popsicle fan offered.
"No Thanks"
You have to try it! It’s good!— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"Seems like a great April Fools idea. Not sure if my nieces would trust me again if I gave them one," someone quipped.
"So Intrigued"
Glad to hear it! 🍅❤️— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"I'm so intrigued! The rest of your popsicles are delish so I'm sure this is no different," an eager Happy Pops and French's fan commented.
At Home Recipe
We’re sorry you can’t try it in person, but you can try it at home with this recipe! 🍅 https://t.co/Vz1p4zL1cZ— French's (@Frenchs) June 21, 2022
"This is so crazy it's amazing," one last person wrote.