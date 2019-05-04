Trending

Kentucky Derby’s Bad Weather and Rain Stirs Strong Reaction From Social Media

It’s derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, but bad weather has left Kentucky Derby […]

By

It’s derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, but bad weather has left Kentucky Derby revellers soggy.

Attendees aren’t letting a few showers ruin their day, though. It appears most everyone came prepared, and those who didn’t are finding creative ways to stay dry and entertained.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rain was in the forecast for Saturday, according to The Weather Channel. The service predicted a wet 67 degree day, with a potential low of 55 degrees. Wet weather was projected to be an issue throughout the evening, and it appears many Kentucky Derby goers came with gear in tow. Photos on Twitter show men and women finding creative ways to shelter from the rain, including hiding beneath trucks parked inside the track. Others simply tossed clear ponchos over their Derby Day attire and went about their day.

Regulars at the Kentucky Derby are used to wet afternoons at Churchill Downs. It rained during the event in 2018, as well as years prior.

Those familiar with the event took note of this seeming pattern. Social media was flooded with reactions to the unfortunate weather on the day of the race.

Rain isn’t just an issue for Kentucky Derby attendees. It changes running conditions for horses, muddying the track. This can affect the outcome of the race, as some horses running in the Kentucky Derby are better equipped for running in the thick muck than others.

USA Today noted that War of Will, Maximum Security, Improbable, Game Winner, and Vekoma are the best mudders in the race. Conversely, Long Range Toddy, By My Standards, Gray Magician, and Win Win Win are more likely to be hindered by a muddy track.

Game Winner, who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile race, is currently a favorite to win the Kentucky Derby with 9-2 odds. Roadster and Improbable are also high in the betting odds, each with a 5-1 chance of emerging victorious.

Omaha Beach was initially thought to be the top contender, but the horse was scratched at the last second due to breathing issues. The decision turned betters picks upside down, and opened the gate for other horses gamblers may not have gone with otherwise.

The Kentucky Derby will get underway at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday. Pre-race coverage, as well as the race itself, will be available to all on NBC. The race can also be streamed via the NBC Sports Live app with a cable subscription.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts