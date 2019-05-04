Kentucky Derby’s Bad Weather and Rain Stirs Strong Reaction From Social Media

It’s derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, but bad weather has left Kentucky Derby revellers soggy.

Attendees aren’t letting a few showers ruin their day, though. It appears most everyone came prepared, and those who didn’t are finding creative ways to stay dry and entertained.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rain was in the forecast for Saturday, according to The Weather Channel. The service predicted a wet 67 degree day, with a potential low of 55 degrees. Wet weather was projected to be an issue throughout the evening, and it appears many Kentucky Derby goers came with gear in tow. Photos on Twitter show men and women finding creative ways to shelter from the rain, including hiding beneath trucks parked inside the track. Others simply tossed clear ponchos over their Derby Day attire and went about their day.

Here comes the rain. Time to pull out the Poncho #KentuckyDerby — Zachs Sports Bets (@ZachsBets) May 4, 2019

Does it rain for every Kentucky derby? #KentuckyDerby — Sandi Stone (@CHICABILLSFAN) May 4, 2019

My first Kentucky Derby! A little wet, but a good experience. Let’s go Improbable! pic.twitter.com/3kX61Mgm97 — Weston Ijames (@WestonIjames) May 4, 2019

“Spirits are high” at the Kentucky Derby despite the rain, these folks say. Alcohol helps. 😏 pic.twitter.com/HRoGj89sqa — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 4, 2019

It’s an overcast day at Churchill Downs for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Flocks of people are making their way in. Let’s hope the rain holds. pic.twitter.com/3ThNFc2In6 — Mike Stunson (@Mike_Stunson) May 4, 2019

So it’s kind of crappy weather here in the K-Y. I’m pretty sure this rain is the reason they created those hats. Hoping they added some waterproof spray! #KentuckyDerby — Ginky☕️ (@GinkyMom) May 4, 2019

Regulars at the Kentucky Derby are used to wet afternoons at Churchill Downs. It rained during the event in 2018, as well as years prior.

Those familiar with the event took note of this seeming pattern. Social media was flooded with reactions to the unfortunate weather on the day of the race.

Is it me or does it always rain the weekend of The Kentucky Derby 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sammy Harmon (@sjharmon22) May 4, 2019

Seems to rain each year at the @KentuckyDerby like the last 4. — ME…🌹 (@ME20904) May 4, 2019

In 10 minutes the Rain ☔️ will be here. We are gonna have a sloppy track today. #KentuckyDerby — That Girl! (@MyTrueRoots) May 4, 2019

Rain isn’t just an issue for Kentucky Derby attendees. It changes running conditions for horses, muddying the track. This can affect the outcome of the race, as some horses running in the Kentucky Derby are better equipped for running in the thick muck than others.

USA Today noted that War of Will, Maximum Security, Improbable, Game Winner, and Vekoma are the best mudders in the race. Conversely, Long Range Toddy, By My Standards, Gray Magician, and Win Win Win are more likely to be hindered by a muddy track.

Game Winner, who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile race, is currently a favorite to win the Kentucky Derby with 9-2 odds. Roadster and Improbable are also high in the betting odds, each with a 5-1 chance of emerging victorious.

Omaha Beach was initially thought to be the top contender, but the horse was scratched at the last second due to breathing issues. The decision turned betters picks upside down, and opened the gate for other horses gamblers may not have gone with otherwise.

The Kentucky Derby will get underway at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday. Pre-race coverage, as well as the race itself, will be available to all on NBC. The race can also be streamed via the NBC Sports Live app with a cable subscription.