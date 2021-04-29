Kentucky Derby Hats: A Look at the Best Derby Hats Throughout the Years

✖

Technically the Kentucky Derby is an event centered around horses, but it's also centered around hats. Derby attendees have been wearing hats to the annual race ever since it began in 1875, when Colonel Meriwether Clark Jr. decided to model the race after British horseracing. That meant strict dress codes for men and women, including hats.

Clark founded Churchill Downs, where the derby is held, and his wife, Mary, encouraged women to dress in their finest outfits for the event, Yahoo! Sports shares. Hats were also a frequent accessory worn by Southern women when they got dressed up, specifically for church and other formal events. As hats became less popular in people's everyday wardrobes, they retained their prominence at the Kentucky Derby, and the event became one of only a few occasions where they were worn, making them a favorite part of the annual race.

(Photo: Getty / John Dominis)

(Photo: Getty / Robert Riger)

The Kentucky Derby was first televised in 1952, prompting derby hats to become larger and more extravagant in an attempt to stand out from the crowd. Styles now include wide-brimmed hats, fascinators, headbands, parasols, ascots, fedoras and more. Some attendees choose to go with a sleek and simple look while others go all-out, decorating their headpieces with fruit, flowers, miniature horses and more.

(Photo: Getty / Kit Houghton / Dylan Buell / Jamie Squire)

(Photo: Getty / Andy Lyons)

During the 147th Kentucky Derby on May 1, attendees will be required to wear masks, as Kentucky currently has an executive order in place that requires the use of face coverings in most public settings. This shouldn't be an issue for most derby day ensembles, as milliners have been adding face masks to their collections since 2020. Some are choosing to accompany their hats with equally eye-catching or color-matching masks, while others are keeping their face coverings neutral.

"It’s all about the hat, we want the attention to be on the women’s headwear and on their dresses," said designer Rachel Bell. "The mask should really blend with the outfit, because the focus is on the hat." Bell and Kate Smith own The Hat Girls and are the official hat designers of the Kentucky Derby Festival for the sixth year in a row. They created 720 hats for this year's race and are offering 32 different shades of colors they can pull from dresses or hats to create a perfectly matching face mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel + Kate | The Hat Girls (@thehatgirls)

While wide-brimmed hats will certainly be spotted at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Bell estimates that smaller fascinators will be plentiful due to the fact that they're easy to wear with a mask. "We found it easier to convince people to go with a fascinator because it’s not covering your face as a big hat would do," she said. "With a wide brim all you are going to see is the eyes, if you have the mask and sunglasses on."

She also guessed that attendees at the 2021 derby will dress even fancier than usual after a year of wearing sweatpants on the couch. "I think people will tend to dress up a little more this year," she mused. "Since we have been at home wearing athleisure for the last year or so, we expect to see really nice outfits out on the tracks."