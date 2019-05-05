Trending

Kentucky Derby: Fans Are Shocked After Winning Horse Is Disqualified First Time in History

The 2019 Kentucky Derby came to a shocking finish, with Maximum Security becoming the first-ever winner disqualified by an objection, letting Country House become the winner. Fans at home were stunned to see something that had never happened before in the 145-year history of the Run for the Roses.

After Maximum Security passed the finish line, trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez celebrated the win, but it was short-lived. The results were objected to, and after almost 20 minutes, it was finally ruled that Maximum Security interfered with another horse. Country House, considered a long-shot to win, was then declared the winner.

Fans were shocked by the development, considering that it was unprecedented. Even NBC’s commentators were stunned by the results change.

Some fans expressed their anger directly towards the Kentucky Derby’s official Twitter page.

There was one fan who thought the right call was made, though.

Photo credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

