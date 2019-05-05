Kentucky Derby: Fans Are Shocked After Winning Horse Is Disqualified First Time in History

The 2019 Kentucky Derby came to a shocking finish, with Maximum Security becoming the first-ever winner disqualified by an objection, letting Country House become the winner. Fans at home were stunned to see something that had never happened before in the 145-year history of the Run for the Roses.

After Maximum Security passed the finish line, trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez celebrated the win, but it was short-lived. The results were objected to, and after almost 20 minutes, it was finally ruled that Maximum Security interfered with another horse. Country House, considered a long-shot to win, was then declared the winner.

Fans were shocked by the development, considering that it was unprecedented. Even NBC’s commentators were stunned by the results change.

This was a horrible decision! — Bobby Hines (@BHines37) May 4, 2019

It’s too bad that it had to end like this. 😔I couldn’t believe that they actually disqualified him. I’m glad that CountryHouse got 2nd place but it’s a bittersweet win for him since it wasn’t a full fledged win. 😔 — LittleKomquat™ (@LittleKomquat) May 4, 2019

Winner of Kentucky Derby disqualified… that’s harsh 😬😬 — ⚡️Cooper Bennett⚡️ (@cooperwx18) May 4, 2019

I can’t tell you how much I hate this reversal of the winner of the Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was disqualified after a complaint was reviewed and the second place horse Country… https://t.co/wGP2IWZzpd — Mimi Torchin (@MimiTorch) May 4, 2019

Some fans expressed their anger directly towards the Kentucky Derby’s official Twitter page.

Did these stewards come from a pick up truck at river downs? #shame pic.twitter.com/S3v7p4dqqx — Ralph Meyer (@PTPProductions3) May 4, 2019

There was one fan who thought the right call was made, though.

The right call was made in the Derby. They take 2 min and take him down on a normal Thursday maiden claiming. You can’t change the rule on the biggest Saturday of the year. He affected way too many horses to stay up. — Shughtering (@Shughtering) May 4, 2019

Photo credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images