Kentucky Derby 2019: Here’s Who Won After Maximum Security Disqualification

The 2019 Kentucky Derby ended in a bizarre way that saw Country House come out as the winner, even though Maximum Security was the first to cross the finish line.

After Maximum Security and jockey Luis Saez won the race, an objection was filed by one of the other jockeys, who said Maximum Security got in the way of his horse. Indeed, replay showed Maximum Security move out of his lane, pushing the horses into the middle of the track.

Country House and jockey Flavien Prat finished in second, but were crowned the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified. It was the first time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby that the winner was disqualified right after the race and a new winner was crowned.

“No word can describe that,” Prat told NBC after he was asked about the feeling of being the winner. “It’s amazing.”

Prat said he was not completely surprised by the decision though, noting he really did lose some momentum around the turn. “I thought after that, I was going to win, but it cost me,” he said.

He said it did feel a little different to win this race through disqualification.

Before the race, Country House was considered a long shot, with the odds of winning at 65-1. It was the first Kentucky Derby win for Prat, a championship jockey from France. It was also the first Derby win for trainer William I. Mott, a Hall of Famer who previously won the 2010 Belmont Stakes.

After Maximum Security was disqualified, Code of Honor (14-1) and Tacitus (5-1) were named the second and third-place finishers, respectively. According to the Associated Press, Country House paid $132.40 to win, the second-highest payout in Derby history.

The rest of the field finished in the following order: Improbable; Game Winner; Master Fencer; War of Will’ Plus Que Parfait; By My Standards; Vekoma; Bodexpress; Tax; Roadster; Long Range Toddy; Spinoff; and Gray Magician.

Fans at home were not too happy about this result, with many making their feelings known by directly responding to the Derby’s official Twitter page.

Wow, clearly the judges had too many mint juleps. — Adam Kuettel CFP® APMA (@Adamkuettel) May 4, 2019

