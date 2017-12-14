Keaton Jones’ Family Want Their ‘Normal Lives’ Back

Keaton Jones‘ family wants their “normal lives” back after video of the 11-year-old crying about being bullied went viral over the weekend.

“Here is the last [thing] I will say on my family and these accusations,” Keaton’s sister, Lakyn Jones, tweeted. “We are trying to go back to our normal lives. The end.”

Lakyn has since made her Twitter profile private.

Keaton’s sister linked to a new CNN report on Keaton, published Wednesday, about how the internet support he once had waned after a photo of his family with a Confederate flag surfaced. The family has said they are not racist and the photo was meant to be a joke.

Keaton’s mother, Kimbelry Jones, told ABC News Tuesday that it was “meant to be ironic and funny and extreme.”

“I am genuinely, truly sorry,” Jones said. “If I could take it back I would.”

In an interview with CNN, Jones said the photo was two-and-a-half years old. She said her son is not racist and has never heard him use a racial slur, despite internet rumors that he has.

“People are threatening to kill my children,”Jones told the network. “We went from the most amazing family in the country to the worst.”

Keaton, who lives in Tennessee, became a viral star after his mother posted a video of him crying after he was bullied by classmates.

“Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em?” Keaton asked bullies in the video. “It’s not okay…People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”