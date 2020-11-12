Kayleigh McEnany Causes Confusion by Referring Questions to White House in Appearance as Trump Campaign Adviser

Kayleigh McEnany caused confusion on Thursday, after she referred questions back to the White House during a TV appearance as a Trump campaign adviser. While speaking with the hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday, McEnany — who is the White House press secretary — was asked if Donald Trump is open to allowing President-elect Joe Biden to receive daily intelligence briefings. Speaking in the capacity of Trump campaign surrogate, she replied, "I haven’t spoken to the president about that."

McEnany then went on to say, "That would be a question more for the White House, but I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition, though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes." The move has been widely criticized on social media, with Joe Lockhart, who once served as press secretary in former President Bill Clinton's administration, tweeting, "It's getting lost in larger outrages, but [McEnany's] behavior is both outrageous and damaging. You can not be both a paid government employee and a spokesperson for the White House. It's against the law. You can't refer q's to yourself wearing a different hat. Prosecute this." Scroll down to see what others are saying about the moment.