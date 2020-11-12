Kayleigh McEnany Causes Confusion by Referring Questions to White House in Appearance as Trump Campaign Adviser

By Stephen Andrew

Kayleigh McEnany caused confusion on Thursday, after she referred questions back to the White House during a TV appearance as a Trump campaign adviser. While speaking with the hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday, McEnany — who is the White House press secretary — was asked if Donald Trump is open to allowing President-elect Joe Biden to receive daily intelligence briefings. Speaking in the capacity of Trump campaign surrogate, she replied, "I haven’t spoken to the president about that."

McEnany then went on to say, "That would be a question more for the White House, but I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition, though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes." The move has been widely criticized on social media, with Joe Lockhart, who once served as press secretary in former President Bill Clinton's administration, tweeting, "It's getting lost in larger outrages, but [McEnany's] behavior is both outrageous and damaging. You can not be both a paid government employee and a spokesperson for the White House. It's against the law. You can't refer q's to yourself wearing a different hat. Prosecute this." Scroll down to see what others are saying about the moment.

"So..is there someone at the White House we can ask?? Say, a press secretary perhaps? Can you get us a name?" someone wrote.

"Does anyone have a running tab on the number of peeps & the number of times this corrupt administration has violated the Hatch Act? We can just start with 2020. I pay my employees. I pay my taxes. Why is it that we're paying for KayLie to go on Foxey News & campaign (lie)?" another said.

"Trump started receiving intelligence briefings right away. Blocking Biden is obstructing his need to know info. It is vital Biden get these briefings to keep him up to date when he takes office. Trump is literally keeping him in the dark. What doesn’t he want him to find out?" another wrote.

"I assume[McEnany's] salary is now being paid by the Trump campaign? As a tax payer, I will not pay for this Trump spokesperson to be paid by our government," someone else said.

"Who the hell enforces the Hatch Act?! This is outrageous. These people flaunt their disregard for the rule of law on a daily basis and it’s a slap in the face to Americans everywhere," someone else tweeted.

"So she’s speaking here as a campaign operative and not the White House press secretary. I didn’t realize we were paying her salary to work as a campaign aide," another said.

"Ha! See without her big binder of lies, she inadvertently admits that she works for Trump and not the American people as White House press secretary. This is a priceless and stunning admission by Kayleigh," another wrote.

