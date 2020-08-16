Katy Perry Previews Baby's Nursery as Birth of First Child With Orlando Bloom Inches Closer

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, and the due date is drawing closer. Now the popular singer is showing off the nursery to her millions of fans. She gave a quick tour to viewers on Sunday and created considerable excitement.

Perry provided a glimpse during her "Smile Sunday" Livestream. She took the fans on a virtual tour while chatting with them about life. She showed off the lights, the changing station and the crib. Perry also showed off some of the outfits that the baby will wear. This includes a onesie featuring Bloom's face.

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

"I'm going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!" Perry said as she walked into the baby's room. "I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room." As she continued to give the tour in a polka dot outfit, Perry continued to whisper.

"katy perry showing katycats her baby’s nursery on a livestream is the purest form of artist-fan relationship," one person commented on Twitter after taking part in "Smile Sunday." Many others agreed and said that this is the "most adorable" thing they have seen on the internet.

The popular couple has previously expressed considerable excitement about the upcoming addition to the family. Bloom, for example, previously appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said that he is very excited about having a little girl. He also said that his 9-year-old son Flynn — who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — is looking forward to meeting his baby sister.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," Bloom told Fallon. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there. ... I've got a 9-year-old boy. He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too. It's exciting times."

While Perry and Bloom are preparing for the upcoming birth, the fans are eagerly anticipating photos of the newborn. They want to see the healthy daughter join the family. Having Perry show off the baby's room only increases that anticipation.