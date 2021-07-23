Kanye West Fan Allegedly Puts Bag of Air From 'Donda' Listening Party on Sale For Insane Price

✖

It seems like everything was expensive at Kanye West's Donda Listening Party at Mercedez-Benz Stadium –– all the way down to the air. One of the rapper's fans has put up a bag of air from the event up for auction on an unidentified website for a starting bid of $3,333. From a screenshot of the item, the person who posted the sale allegedly went to the stadium with a zipped plastic bag, captured some of the air in the bag, and closed it shut. The listing is titled "AIR FROM DONDA DROP."

The buck doesn't stop at the $3,000 price tag, either. The buyer will also have to shell out an additional $4 for shipping, which should arrive anytime between Saturday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 3. The move might seem crazy to some, but some people would love to own the same air as celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, 50 Cent, Lil Kim, A$AP Rocky and 2 Chainz –– all of whom, were in attendance at the concert on Thursday night along with West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children.

Kardashian and West have remained cordial amid their divorce and separation. The reality TV alum included a photo of her soon-to-be-ex in a series of photos for Father's Day. Along with West, she included images of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., brother Rob Kardashian Jr., Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Caitlyn Jenner. "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" she captioned the flicks for the holiday. The new album marks his first project since his split from Kardashian, his wife of 6 years.

The air wasn't the only expensive item at the event. The rapper's food menu went viral in a photo as fans gawked over the exorbitant prices of arena food. The menu's sweet and salty kettle corn (which was listed as being gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan) was $35; an assorted snack basket (which contained gluten-free chips, bars and jerky) was $65; crispy chicken tenders were $50; all-beef kosher franks were $40; and cookies and brownies (which were listed as being vegetarian) were $45.