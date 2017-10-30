Trending

This Newspaper Headline Is Going Viral for a Very NSFW Reason

A Kansas newspaper proves that proper punctuation is the difference between a heart-warming human […]

By

A Kansas newspaper proves that proper punctuation is the difference between a heart-warming human interest story and a cringe-worthy one.

The Pratt Tribune published a story highlighting the area’s tenth annual Disability Mentoring Day, an event in which local businesses allow students to shadow workers in a variety of jobs based on their skills interests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But this year, the paper’s coverage of the community event — headlined “Students get first hand job experience” — has raised major eyebrows after a Twitter user shared it online.

The original poster shared a photo of the story along with a witty caption: “Writer: ‘Is it “firsthand” or “first hand”?’ Editor: ‘Either one is fine.’ “

Up Next: Chrissy Teigen Has the Perfect Response After Getting Accidentally NSFW on Snapchat

Since Saturday, the post has been liked more than 100,000 times and retweeted by more than 40,000 users.

While some used the thread as an argument that “hyphens are important,” others made punny comments about the story headline when left as-is.

Others shared similar headline snafus in the comments to keep the laughs going.

Case in point: punctuation and grammar matter.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts