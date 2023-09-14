Kangaroo Punches Twitch Streamer During Live Broadcast

One vlogger found out her video subject was a knock-out! Video footage has circulated showing the moment a kangaroo attacked a Twitch streamer live on air during one of her streams. The streamer, who goes by the name of Justketh, is obviously quite clueless when it comes to kangaroos because petting them is not one of the advisable things someone should do when dealing with Australian wildlife. Besides their exceptional strength, they will also attack with their razor-sharp nails, which they will use to claw at and slash with the intention of taking down their prey. It seems that Justketh somehow didn't know that and went out of her innocent way to pet them without caution.

In the video, she was live streaming from what appeared to be an animal park. During a stream in which the streamer was seated down on the floor talking to and petting the animals, one of them suddenly turned violent and began to swipe at her and the camera. Justketh said, "Ow! My God! He f— hurt me! I said be nice…He f—punched me!" Then, looking over to the other kangaroos, she added, "I said be nice, people. I'm your friend!" unfortunately, their friend returned to land another punch, leaving Justketh cowering on the ground with a pained expression on her face.

Twitch streamer catches some kangaroo hands pic.twitter.com/yESXTwG0Ux — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 13, 2023

Justketh certainly appears to have a knack for landing in uncomfortable situations, as she previously went viral after being chased by an angry man at a pool after refusing to sit with him. In her stream, Justketh was having a chat with the camera when, before long, she caught the eye of the man sitting at the far end of the pool. In her account, the man told her she should sit with him and then gestured to his crotch with a nod of his head."He did this gesture, like with his d— or something," she told her viewers.

The man walked around the pool to give her a telling-off. "You stop annoying me," he said abrasively. "I try to relax. So shut up!" At that point, Justketh threatened to report the man to staff, calling him a "f— idiot," so he began to chase her. When she advised him that she was going to call the police, he replied: "Call the police as much as you f— want." After she bolted, Justketh said: "This is not normal. This is f— weird." It wasn't long before Justketh reported the man to the police after another shouting match broke out in the hotel's foyer, and a few hours later, he was arrested. As would be expected, Justketh streamed the whole time, and the man can be seen waving at passersby in his handcuffs.