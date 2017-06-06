K-Pop Star T.O.P. Reportedly Hospitalized After Suspected Drug Overdose

K-Pop star T.O.P. has reportedly been hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose, the Korea Herald reports.

A post shared by T.O.P (@choi_seung_hyun_tttop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

The 29-year-old, a member of K-Pop group Big Bang whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, was found unconscious and is currently receiving treatment at an intensive care unit of a Seoul hospital, the group’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police say T.O.P. apparently overdosed on tranquilizers he had been taking for medical reasons.

Last week, the entertainer had been indicted without detention on charges of smoking marijuana last October in his home with a female singer. The use of the drug is banned in South Korea.

The incident occurred in the middle of T.O.P.’s mandatory military service, which he began serving in February and must be completed before the age of 35.

The Korean military police issued a statement on the indictment, which read, “There is a law that states a soldier can be expelled if he is not fit to fulfill his duties. We will soon be ordering him to leave the division.”

T.O.P. issued an apology letter through YG Entertainment, the Korea Herald shares.

“I have no excuses and deserve any kind of punishment,” the letter read. “I feel very regretful and fearful for having left an irreparable scar in everyone’s hearts, including our members, my agency, friends and family. I will reflect on my wrongdoing over and over again.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @choi_seung_hyun_tttop