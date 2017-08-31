Artist Replaces 'Jurassic Park' Dinos With 'Dinosaurs' Characters From ‘90s Series

If you were a fan of both Jurassic Park and the ABC sitcom Dinosaurs, then there is something amazing on the internet that you need to know about.

As first reported by Bloody Disgusting, artist Jen Lewis has put out a ton of photo's mashing up the two franchises and it's A-mazing.

*Clears throat as if to announce something extremely important*

"Jurassic Park" but the dinosaurs are from the ‘90s TV show "Dinosaurs" pic.twitter.com/PMhfbuUlbX — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017

All of the pictures that Jen has put together are great, but the one of Earl Sinclair in the spot of the T-Rex, standing over the lawyer on the toilet is especially hilarious.

However, the one with all the Jurassic Park cast gathered around for Baby Sinclair's hatching is also a top contender.

The 90's were a magical time for dinosaur fanatics. Dinosaurs came first, debuting in 1991 and running for 65 episodes, right up until 1994.

Following the Family Matters methodology, with one star stealing the show, Dinosaurs had the best "Urkel" since the real Urkel. They had Baby Dinosaur.

Jurassic Park came along in 1993 and brought dinosaurs to life in a way that had never been seen before (or least not since the previous month when Carnosaur was released). Then in 1997, the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, landed in theaters and once again proved that dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain.

We also can't forget the big purple dinosaur that everyone loved... Barney.

Barney first appeared on PBS in 1992 and quickly took the world by storm, easily dominating video and kids toy sales for most of the decade.

Beyond that, there were tons of great dinosaur cartoons in the 90s, like Extreme Dinosaurs, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, and Dinosaucers.

Ultimately, though, as many options for dino-viewing that were available, there was no denying that Jurassic Park and the Dinosaurs sitcom were the best.