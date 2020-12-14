'Judge Judy' Fans Mock Donald Trump's Legal Challenges, Tell Him to Bring It to TV

Judge Judy was at the top of the trending topics list this weekend as Twitter users joked that President Donald Trump could appeal his election loss to her. The Supreme Court refused to take the Trump campaign's case against the 2020 presidential election results last week, leaving Trump with little hope of overturning the race in his favor. Many users wondered if he would be desperate enough to turn to Judy Sheindlin.

The Judge Judy joke became popular after CNN anchor Jim Acosta made it live on the air. In a discussion with Anderson Cooper, Acosta said: "He lost Pennsylvania, but he still has the state of denial. It's unclear where they'll go after the Supreme Court, maybe Judge Judy or The People's Court. I asked an adviser if there's any chance Trump will concede. The advisor: 'zero.'"

The same joke took over Twitter in the days that followed, with many users imagining how a courtroom showdown between Trump and Judge Judy would go. In many ways, it would be a homecoming for Trump, who became a household name thanks largely to reality TV in the early 2000s.

In truth, Trump's legal challenges to the election were doomed to fail based on his lack of evidence and insurmountable odds. While a historic number of people voted for him, an even greater historic number voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Still, Trump's conspiracy theories about the election pose a danger to democracy on their own, despite lacking supporting evidence.

For some users, there is only one judge who can set Trump straight. Here is a look at the tweets about his hypothetical showdown with Judge Judy.