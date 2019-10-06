Joshua Brown, Neighbor of Botham Jean Who Testified Against Dallas Cop Amber Guyger, Shot Dead at 28

Dallas resident Joshua Brown has been murdered, just days after testifying against police officer Amber Guyger in the killing of Botham Jean, according to The Dallas Morning News. The 28-year-old lived across the hall from Jean and was in the hallway when Guyger entered Jean’s apartment and killed him. His testimony is the case against Guyger was one of the trial’s most emotional moments, with Brown crying while describing what he saw the night of Jean’s death, Sept. 6, 2018.

Brown was shot and killed Friday night around 10:30 p.m. while at South Side Flats, an apartment complex located in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. When police arrived, a witness directed them to the scene of the crime, the complex’s parking lot. There they found Brown and transported him to Parkland Memorial Hospital. However, he did not recover from his injures and died there.

An anonymous public official revealed to the Dallas outlet that Brown was shot in the back and thigh.

No description of a suspect has been released, but witnesses say they saw a silver, four-door sedan rush out of the parking out after several gunshots rang out.

Brown’s slaying has caused fear and outrage online. Many think Brown testifying against the cop made him a target, with someone sympathetic to Guyger and the Dallas police involved. However, there is no evidence to support this claim as of press time. Regardless, many are concerned and requesting that law enforcement outside of Dallas look into the matter.

Joshua Brown was the neighbor of Botham Jean and the key witness in the case of a police officer who killed him in his own apartment. Just days after her conviction, he is mysteriously murdered. As he feared he would be. What is this. https://t.co/aT7ZzMWQvC — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) October 6, 2019

A murder! A Hit! Y’all better wake up in Dallas. All she got was 10 years. Will walk in 5. Hugs from the family, Hugs from a judge. This is some BS. This dude was a walking target! #BothamJean #AmberGuyerTrial — Lia Iman 🌻 (@ThatNurse_Lia) October 6, 2019

The mayor of dallas need to talk to the governor and ask that the FBI get brought in to investigate this. This is way to close to just be a coincidence. — Dez Bracy (@Dez_Bracy) October 6, 2019

The Guyger case’s lead prosecutor, Jason Hermus, released a statement about Brown in the wake of his death, praising him for helping put a murderer behind bars.

“He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t, ” Hermus told The Dallas Morning News. “If we had more people like him, we would have a better world.”

No other information about Brown’s death has been made public as of press time.