Jose Canseco Claims He’s Been Molested by Women and ‘I Never Complained’

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Former Major League baseball star Jose Canseco recently went on a Twitter rant against the influx of sexual misconduct allegations coming to light and claimed that he has been molested by women but “never complained.”

The ex-Oakland A’s outfielder took to the social media site to ask, “What is going on with all these politicians molesting women[?]” He then added, “I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”

Canseco then attempted to walk back his comment by explaining that when he meant was that he had “been beaten by women[,] taken advantage of by women[,] and molested by women,” before saying, “I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on.”

This particular comment did not go over well with the athlete’s followers, who began to accuse him of “ridiculing molestation-victims.”

Sir, if you welcomed & consented to the activity it is by definition not assault. To characterize something you enjoyed on par with sexual harassment & assault that traumatized those who experienced is an affront to civilized discourse. — S. Daniel Carter (@sdcartertn) December 13, 2017

He attempted to clarify yet again.

“I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers,” and claiming the “women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men,” he added.

Canseco then tried his hand at a little comedy by quipping, “What do you call a pretty woman with an inbred looking politician?” In a subsequent tweet he revealed that the answer is “PAID.”

Finally, he took issue with those who were offended by his comments and fired off, “Why is everyone so worried about what I am saying I’m just a simple guy trying to pay my bills worry about who’s running our country.”

the media worries too much about what I do oh s*** I just farted I wonder if they want to know how it smells — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Coincidentally, Canseco lists “Oakland Athletics analyst” in his Twitter bio, presumably as a job function of some kind. However, when the team heard about his rant, they were prompted to release a statement.

“We were disappointed to learn of Mr. Canseco’s statements,” the statement read, according to TMZ.

“Mr. Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics and his statements do not reflect the values of our organization or those of our most trusted partners,” they added.