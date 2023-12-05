Johnny Depp Scene Reportedly Being Replaced in Disneyland Show

Disneyland's beloved Fantasmic! nighttime show is undergoing a major change. When the show reopens in May 2024 after having been closed since April when the Maleficent dragon, which is supposed to shoot fire out of its mouth, became engulfed in flames, Fantasmic's well-loved Pirates of the Caribbean scene featuring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow will be missing.

The Pirates of the Caribbean scene was introduced to the show as part of an extensive 2017 refurbishment, replacing the previous Peter Pan scene. That scene, featuring Peter and Wendy aboard Captain Hook's pirate ship, was an original sequence when Fantasmic! debuted at Disneyland Park in 1992. It remained a staple of the show for decades before the refurbishment. However, Disney confirmed Monday, according to MickeyVisit.com, that it is doing a bit of a reset, bringing back the original Peter Pan scene in place of the Pirates of the Caribbean scene, which is being completely axed.

Disney did not address the reason for the change, so it is unclear if it was in part influenced by the intense media coverage of Depp following his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. However, it seems more likely that the decision came down to reviews. While the Pirates of the Caribbean was met with massive fan cheers and generally well-received, it did receive lower reviews than the show when it featured Peter Pan. MickeyVisit.com said "the Pirates of the Caribbean scene felt disjointed in the grand scheme of the show when compared to Peter Pan."

Fantasmic! is a 29-minute nighttime show that takes place after Mickey is fast asleep and as he "dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer's apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic" The show features characters from several popular Disney movies, "including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon." It also features Disney characters from Moana, Frozen 2, and Beauty and the Beast, among others.

The show is a nighttime staple for guests, but it was closed in late April after the iconic Maleficent dragon caught fire during the show, completely destroying it. Six Disneyland Cast Members were treated for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.

The return of the Peter Pan scene is one of just several changes coming to the attraction. According to Disney, per WDW News Today, "new special effects" and "a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent" will also be introduced when Fantasmic! Reopens on May 24, 2024.